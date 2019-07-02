Microsoft finally reveals 19H2 build of Windows is basically just a Service Pack

MICROSOFT HAS finally started testing the next version of Windows 10 with its Insider Programme, giving us our first look at why on earth we've not seen it before.

19H2, as it's still called (it'll probably be called the Fall 2019 Update when it arrives) won't actually be a new build in the sense we've come to know and endure over the past couple of years. Instead, it will sit on top of the current Spring (19H1/1903) Update as, essentially, an old school service pack.

Microsoft says:

"19H2 will include a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements and will be delivered to customers running the May 2019 Update using servicing technology."

The good news is that Windows is that by adding a Cumulative Update, rather than a full reinstallation, there's a lot less faff and a lot less to go wrong. Famous Last Words.

It's also going to be released early - September is the current target date, bringing it back to the original March/September timetable we started with.

The bad news is it means that this will be the smallest update to Windows-as-a-Service yet, and even when you've got it, some features will be rolled out separately on the server-side, a la Google. These are known as "Controlled Feature Rollouts" or CFR.

If you're not already a Windows Insider, you can join from a link in the Windows Update screen. The ‘Slow Ring' is the place to try 19H2. Some Fast Ring users are already testing the next update, due in early 2020.

If you're not running a stable Build 1903, you'll also need to bite the bullet and do that (don't worry we haven't had any problems so far) before you can run 19H2.

While you mull over whether to join - two things to think about. Firstly, at this stage, there are no visible changes in 19H2 - the current build is being used to test installation and distribution is working well. Second is our usual warning: Beta testers who install unfinished software on their main computer have less fun. μ