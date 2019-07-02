Three confirms 5G plans will include speed boost for 4G and 3G too

THREE HAS cemented its 5G rollout plans, due to begin next month.

Rather than diving straight in, Three will begin by offering 5G Home Broadband, a product of its purchase of 4G home broadband provider Relish, letting you access the increased speeds without all that silly messing about with cables. Mobile provision will be added later in the year.

Three claims that although it realises it wasn't the first to roll out 5G, it's the only "truly 5G" service and will be up to twice as fast as competitors.

The company says that its customers are already the heaviest data users amongst the UK networks, averaging 8.3GB per month - 3.5x as much as its nearest neighbour.

Three has fought hard to compete in the 5G space, often criticising OFCOM's rules regarding the auction of the 5G spectrum. In the event, by clever use of its existing frequencies, it claims to have the largest amount of "usable spectrum" for its network, one of the reasons for its confidence over speed.

Additionally, by mixing signals from the bottom and the top of its allotment it says it will be able to offer a reliable signal both inside and outside. Many 5G frequencies struggle to get through walls, a problem that should be solved by a bit of 4G upcycling.

Three has also confirmed that as part of its 5G rollout, it will be offering improvements to 4G and 3G networks too, with up to 400 per cent increase in data speeds on those networks.

There's no pricing yet, and no indication that it plans to automatically upgrade 4G customers as it did last time - the speed boost for 4G suggests it won't.

Three claims that the broadband service, which has no minimum terms or line rental, will save customers up to £240 per year - though we reckon to achieve that, it'd have to be some pretty cheap, slow broadband, right there. μ