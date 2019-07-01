Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPad to rival Microsoft's Centaurus device

Just imagine another screen next to this one

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY readying a foldable iPadOS-powered gadget to take on Microsoft's incoming dual-screen Surface.

So says loose-lipped IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin, who told Forbes that Apple is gearing up to release a device similar to Microsoft's long-rumoured 'Centaurus' foldable, suggesting it'll also sport a two-screened setup. It's unlikely to run Android apps, though, unlike Microsoft's debut efforts.

"We think Apple will follow [a] similar Microsoft concept to develop the foldable device with iPad OS and Apple A series processors," Lin, associate director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, said, adding that the device will likely be "MacBook display size."

The as-yet-unnamed gadget is unlikely to show up anytime soon, though; Lin added that needs to solve 5G iPhone development issue for [the] 2020 new iPhone launch first,' though notes that this does mean the foldable iPad could also ship with 5G connectivity.

While we don't know much about Apple's foldable device yet, the so-called Microsoft Centarus is expected to make its official debut early next year. According to recent online murmurs, the device will boast two 9in displays at 4:3 aspect ratio that can be folded down to something a bit more pocket-sized.

Other rumoured specs include a 10nm Intel Lakefield SoC, Windows Core OS, reinforced hinges and 4G/5G on-board.

At this point in 2019, we were expecting to be awash with foldable devices, but with Samsung's early Galaxy Fold units proving laughably bork-prone and Huawei also delaying the release of its Mate X smartphone. its been left to Chinese OEM Royole to release the only device so far. It's fair to say we're not a fan.