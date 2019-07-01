Jony Ive found Tim Cook's disinterest in design 'dispiriting'

JONY IVE'S DEPARTURE from Apple last week may have felt sudden, but a couple of fascinating pieces in Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal suggests that he was on his way out for some time.

The former highlights that Ive was only coming into the office for a couple of days each week after the launch of the Apple Watch. The latter explains what a divisive product that turned out to be, with Ive pushing for it as a fashion accessory, rather than an extension of the iPhone. This led to a halfway house between the two, and apparently "thousands" of $17,000 gold Apple Watch Edition units remain unsold. And of course, they can't actually be updated to the latest version of watchOS.

But more damagingly, the WSJ highlights that Ive was left "dispirited" by Tim Cook, in stark contrast to his close relationship with Steve Jobs. Cook, apparently "showed little interest in the product development process" according to the paper's sources. Ive was also left frustrated by the makeup of Apple's board of directors, which was filled with people with backgrounds outside of Apple's core business (the pun is ours, and very much intended).

As well as these reports, Ive's own words have come back to haunt the company. Back in 2014, he told The Times he'd leave Apple if it stopped innovating. Awkward.

The Journal adds that Apple's commitment to continue working with Ive's new company, Lovefrom, will cost them "millions of dollars a year," which is the kind of cash injection most startups could only dream of.

How much Ive's new business will actually be doing, and how much of this is to avoid spooking the investors about a key personnel change is something that we're unlikely to ever know for certain. Although we'll have our suspicions if the next iPhone comes with a two-inch aerial and a pull-out keyboard. µ