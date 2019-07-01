Apple will repair some borked MacBook Airs free of charge

This is what a faulty MacBook Air might look like. Just like a regular one, in other words.

HAVE YOU BEEN having issues with your 2018 MacBook Air? If so, you may have won a very small and quite unhappy lottery, as the owner of one of a "very small number" of MacBook Airs with logic board issues.

According to an internal memo seen by 9to5Mac, the only units involved are 13in Retina 2018 MacBook Air with certain serial numbers. The company will apparently be emailing customers with the unlucky numbers, or customers can just take their laptops on a day trip to the Apple Store to be investigated in person. If the issue is present, Apple will sub out the logic board free of charge.

The document says that the issue is to do with "power" but doesn't elaborate on what this actually means. You don't have to be a world-class investigator to track down 2018 MacBook Air users with power issues though, and it's hard to type in any combination of the words "MacBook Air" and "power" before you run into people who can no longer switch their laptops on.

So far, it doesn't appear on the company's own Exchange and Repair Extension Program page, where products with known issues are catalogued. That may be because it hasn't been formally announced yet, or it could be because the issue impacts such a small number of units that Apple will never announce it in this way.

In any case, the program is due to run for four years from the original purchase date. Given the 2018 MacBook Air was only released in November, you've got a good 40 months to take your dodgy unit into Apple - although if you can last that long without a working laptop, perhaps you didn't need to buy one in the first place. µ