Google threatens to cut SwiftKey off from Gmail

ANDROID KEYBOARD APP SwiftKey might be about to have its Gmail privileges cut off.

Multiple users have reported getting an email from Google saying that the app will lose access to Gmail content on 15 July 2019 if it doesn't change its ways.

What ways it needs to change is something of a mystery, but presumably, it can't be too serious if the keyboard is getting 17 days of unfettered access before the cut-off. The only explanation Google gives is the ominous-sounding need to "make sure your data is protected and private."

"Hi," the email cheerily begins. "Although you don't need to do anything, we wanted to let you know that the following apps may no longer be able to access some data in your Google Account, including your Gmail content.

"If these apps are unable to meet the deadline to comply with our updated data policy requirements, they'll lose access to your Account starting July 15th, 2019."

The offending app or apps are then listed. In the example we saw, SwiftKey stood alone, but Ars Technica notes that SMS Backup+ is also impacted, and presumably, there are plenty more where that came from.

You would imagine SwiftKey will fix whatever is causing the fuss. The app is now in its third year of Microsoft ownership, so it's not like it doesn't have the resources. If it doesn't comply, it doesn't mean that the app will suddenly stop working - just that it'll lose some of its accuracies when no longer permitted to scan your messages.

As Bleeping Computer notes, SwiftKey is quite greedy with the privileges it asks for when you connect it, wanting permission to "view, manage, and permanently delete your mail in Gmail", "create, update, and delete labels", and Compose and send new email."

Google's new data policies insist that apps only access information that's required, so it's possible that SwiftKey is either overreaching, or needs to explain its reasoning to Google, pronto. µ