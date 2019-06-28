Apple is reportedly shifting Mac Pro production from the US to China

APPLE IS SHIFTING the manufacturing of its new Mac Pro from the US to China, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company's bin-like 2013 Mac Pro has long been its only major device assembled in the US; it was was manufactured in Austin, Texas, and produced sported an 'Assembled in the USA' badge of honour.

However, despite recent reports that Apple was looking to shift up to 30 per cent of iPhone production out of China in a bid to dodge Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on products manufactured in the country, the WSJ claims the Mac Pro will be built by Chinese outfit Quanta.

Production of the world's most expensive cheese grater is said to be ramping up "at a factory near Shanghai", the WSJ's sources told it, noting that Quanta's facility is close to other Apple suppliers across Asia, making it possible for Apple to achieve lower shipping costs than if it shipped components to the US.

An Apple spokesperson stressed that "final assembly is just one part of the manufacturing process", telling the WSJ that it supports manufacturing in 30 US states and spent $60bn last year with more than 9,000 US suppliers.

"Like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States," the spokesperson added.

Though the move will likely cost Apple due to Trump's proposed tariffs, the firm has been urging the US gov to reconsider and just last week sent a letter US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arguing it would "tilt the playing field in favour of our global competitors."

"US tariffs would also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness," the letter states. "The Chinese producers we compete within global markets do not have a significant presence in the US market, and so would not be impacted by US tariffs. Neither would our other major non-US competitors." µ