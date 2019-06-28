Windows Calculator gets ported to Android, iOS and the web for some reason

FAR BE IT from The INQUIRER to be in any way cynical, but when Microsoft open-sourced the Windows calculator earlier this year and posted it to GitHub, we thought it was a bit of an empty gesture.

But it turns out that people are indeed tinkering with the code and today we see the fruits of all that labour, in the form of a port of the app for Android, iOS and web.

A group called Uno Platform took on the challenge to achieve what would be impossible for lesser coders.

See, although the calculator is from Windows 10, it runs on the same creaky code that was being used in Windows 95 - a mixture of C++ and C#, and anyone who's ever had to do it will tell you, it's a pig to convert.

Uno Calculator has been compiled using WebAssembly, which Chrome is notoriously bad at playing nicely with, so you might want to download Microsoft Edge (it's a browser, like Chrome but more invisible) for a better experience.

Why you'd be so devoted to the cause that you'd want to change browser to use it is up for debate, but that's almost beside the point.

Uno Platform has done more than just convert the app, its actually been forked in a separate Github page, which should make it easy to see the techniques involved, (like converting XAML and linking the C++ code to the C code) and hopefully apply what they've learned to your own projects. There's also a detailed blog post that takes you through the entire development process.

This could be the beginning of a beautiful symbiosis. Microsoft is pushing more of its old tat code to open source, and Uno Platform loves to create multi-platform ports and show people how they can do it too.

As such, we demand Minesweeper, forthwith. μ