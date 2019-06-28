Firefox channels its inner gecko for Android app revamp

IT'S BEEN A busy week for Mozilla's Firefox browser.

Not content with announcing its cookie-spoofing Track This extension and a password generator, the open source browser is about to be "reinvented" for Android - and you can be part of the testing.

With a new logo to show off, Firefox Preview for Android will ultimately replace the current version to meet the demand that Mozilla says it has had for "a fully-fledged mobile browsing experience, but one that's more private and secure than any existing app."

The new version uses Mozilla's custom web engine GeckoView, which we first saw powering Firefox Focus, the privacy-first experimental browser released earlier this year. This allows "the ability to develop faster, more secure and more user-friendly browsers that deliver unprecedented performance."

Indeed, Firefox Preview is said to be twice as fast as the current Firefox for Android and boasts a minimalist start screen, and a new 'Collections' feature to allow you to group tabs according to particular uses.

As with all Firefox browsers, there's a 'security first' vibe to Firefox Preview for Android, with tracking protection switched on by default - another reason why it's going to be a speedy beast.

The Firefox Mobile team plans to spend the rest of the year getting the whole Firefox ecosystem for Android working with GeckoView which they say will "take mobile browsing to a whole new level".

Firefox Preview is available in an Alpha state in the Google Play Store starting today. It's billed as "experimental" and so we're suggesting you don't make any big dramatic gestures like making it your default browser, but do test it, try to break it and report any issues via email or GitHub.

It's also worth remembering that, if you don't like what you see, it's likely to change significantly before it becomes the official Firefox browser for Android, slated for later in the year, so, by all means, run away, but come back when it's stable. μ