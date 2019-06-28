Apple reportedly ramps-up iPhone production in response to Huawei ban

Apple expects to flog a few more iPhones as a result of Huawei's US ban

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY making the most of the Huawei ban by, er, slightly increasing iPhone production.

According to a research note published by Cowen and seen by Apple Insider, Apple has reportedly boosted the output for the quarter ending in June from 39 million to 40 million units as it expects to see increased demand in some markets following Huawei's US blacklisting.

Cowen said it expects 75 per cent of the production to be across the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, with the remaining 25 per cent the remainder to be spread across the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

While Apple looks to see a boost in iPhone sales in the short-term, albeit a modest one, Cowen notes that the firm faces "continued risks" going forward, largely due to the impact of Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on sales of the iPhone and other hardware products manufactured in China.

Apple, naturally, has been urging the Trump administration to reconsider the tariff, and just last week sent a letter US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arguing it would "tilt the playing field in favour of our global competitors."

"US tariffs would also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness," the letter states. "The Chinese producers we compete within global markets do not have a significant presence in the US market, and so would not be impacted by US tariffs. Neither would our other major non-US competitors."

Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony also this week spoke out about the proposed tariff, warning that it would mess with innovation efforts in the gaming industry, put high-value US jobs at risk and cause the price of consoles to rise.

Elsewhere in its research note, Cowen makes some predictions about Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup and reiterates earlier rumours that it'll comprise of two OLED models and one LCD variant. In 2020, Cowen says, the entire iPhone lineup will switch to OLED.

The analyst note also indicates that a 5G iPhone is expected next year as part of the newly-formed collaboration between Apple and Qualcomm. µ