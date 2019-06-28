Jony Ive is leaving Apple after 27 years

This doesn't look right. Maybe we made a typo in our image search

JONY IVE, THE DESIGNER of the iMac, iPod and iPhone has decided to go and work on things that don't insist on putting the letter 'i' in front of everything.

After 27 years at Apple, Ive is leaving to set up his own company: LoveFrom, which sounds a bit like someone saying "LoveFilm" with a cold. Not much is known about the company, but rumours are that it'll be big on wearables.

"After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer," Ive said.

"Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple's history," he added, which is a bit of a kicker for the late Steve Jobs.

Ive won't be cutting ties with Apple altogether, mind, and the company even headed its press release with the news that it'd be a client of LoveFrom. Which basically means Ive can charge what he likes, now they've committed: ker-ching.

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," swooned Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built. After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future."

News of Ive's move first broke in The Financial Times with an exclusive interview, where he told the paper: "This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change." Natural, maybe. Gentle… we'll just have to see how much RGB striplighting the next MacBook has. µ