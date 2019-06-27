Nvidia to reveal trio of 'Super' GeForce RTX cards on 2 July

NVIDIA WILL REVEAL its souped-up 'Super' GeForce RTX cards on 2 July, according to VideoCardz, mere days before the launch of AMD's Radeon RX 5700.

Team Green officially confirmed that three cards in the GeForce RTX Super line-up will be fully revealed next week: the GeForce RTX 2080 Super, RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 2060 Super.

Reviews for the latter two will go live on the same day, but verdicts on the RTX 2080 will come later in July.

The three graphics cards will have the GPU of the card above them in the current RTX line-up; so the RTX 2060 Super will have the GPU of the vanilla RTX 2070. Meanwhile, the as-yet-unconfirmed GeForce RTX 2070 Ti Super and RTX 2080 TI Super will have their own custom GPUs.

Third-party takes on the graphics cards, known as add-in-cards (AICs) will need to wait until 9 July before reviews can be put live; VideoCardz argued that such a move is anti-consumer and anti-partner as it would mean opinions would only be based on the Founder's Edition versions of the new graphics cards, and partner firms wouldn't get a look in for some seven days.

We'd have to agree with that, but then again Nvidia tends to do what it wants when it comes to stuff like this.

AMD will also not be welcoming the arrival of the Super GeForce cards as it has been gearing up to release the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT on the 7 July, which marks the debut of its new Navi graphics cards and the new RDNA core graphics architecture.

Nvidia popping up with new cards mere days before looks like a move to steal Team Red's thunder.

But then that's the world of graphics; both Nvidia and AMD have been duking it out for years, and more competition in the market means better products at better prices for PC builder and the likes of us, so we aren't going to complain too much. µ