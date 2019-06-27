Google Maps gaffe sees 100 cars get stuck in muddy field

GOOGLE IS BEING BLAMED for a recreation of the climax of The Blues Brothers on a muddy lane in Colorado last Sunday.

Google Maps users found that a suggested detour to Denver Airport designed to take an hour off the congested journey took them to "a muddy mess of a field", and they don't mean Glastonbury.

It's estimated that around 100 cars followed the directions into the quagmire (giggity) following a glitch in the way Google Maps helps you reroute to avoid traffic. It's not known if this was just Google Maps or if Google-owned Waze was also affected.

A crash on the approach to the airport triggered the detour. When the first drivers found themselves skidding or stuck in the mud, it created a procession of vehicles stuck behind them.

One of those affected explained to CNN: "It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead -- so I took the exit and drove where they told me to. There were a bunch of other cars going down too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK."

Google defended the gaffe, explaining that the dirt road was not marked as private, and therefore Google Maps algorithms assumed it was fair game.

"We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route," it said. "While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."

It's always someone else's fault, isn't it, Google? Nevertheless, it's important to remember that phone maps are not infallible, as anyone who has tried foot navigation in Central London will attest.

Sorry, we don't mean to sound like stick-in-the-muds. The residents of Colorado have that bit covered. μ