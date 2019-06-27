Mozilla launches 'Track This' Firefox add-on to dupe advertisers with fake cookies

AS MORE and more of our personal data becomes open season for big tech, there's little room for being the person you want to be on the internet. Oh, yeah, and protect your privacy.

But Mozilla has your back with the launch of 'Track This', an add-on for Firefox which confuses the heck out of anyone tracking your activity.

It works by opening 100 tabs in your browser. Just that. The trick is that they're specifically tailored tabs that create a persona of the sort of person you want to be tracked as.

When you open the site, all those lovely cookies get to work identifying your computer as being, whoever you are. By using Track This, you completely throw it off, by selecting to look like a Hyperbeast (basically, hipster), Filthy Rich (self-explanatory), Doomsday (INQ reading, tin-foil hat wearing doomsday prepper) or Influencer (unemployed but owns a laptop).

Mozilla explains: "[Cookies] might sound generally fine, but it gets shady when data brokers and advertising networks also use cookies to collect information about your internet habits without your consent.

"You should still have control over what advertisers know about you - if they know anything about you at all—which can be tough when web trackers operate out of sight."

As it points out, this isn't actually hiding what you are doing, it just throws advertisers off the scent a bit. It doesn't block the ads, it just makes sure the ones being served are a particular type.

Moreover, remember that when it says it will open 100 tabs, it will actually open 100 tabs. If you're on a machine with limited RAM or a slow processor, that is going to get, well, messy. The official advice is to open a separate window.

If you want to keep up the pretence, you'll have to repeat the process every few days and as such, it feels like a bit of a gimmick, but it's also a first that could become a vital tool when it is more refined. It joins the more formal Enhanced Tracking Protection introduced in recent versions of Firefox. μ