Apple snaps up ex-ARM CPU leader as it gears up to snub Intel

APPLE HAS SNAPPED UP a top engineer from chip designer ARM, further pushing the idea that Cupertino might want to move away from Intel chips.

Bloomberg reports that Mike Filippo, a lead CPU and system architect on a suite of ARM processor designs, has been hired by Apple, and could fill the shoes of Gerard Williams III, who served as Apple's head architect for its processors but left earlier in the year.

Filippo's LinkedIn has him down as working for Apple as an "architect" since May. And his previous jobs as a chief CPU/system architect at Intel, a CPU designer at AMD, as well as his role at ARM suggests he's doing similar work at Apple.

Apple has, of course, remained silent on the situation, because it just does that; perhaps an air of mystery helps tickle Apple fans into a frenzy every time a new iPhone arrives despite them being mostly highly iterative devices.

Having Filippo on board would mean Apple could tap into the CPU specialists wealth of experience from being involved in the largest names in the chip in the world. Filippo worked on the Cortex-A76, which is the ARM CPU Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 is built around and can be found in most of the top Android flagships.

If Apple can harness that knowledge, it could boost the way it makes use of ARM designs and instruction sets; not that it needs to as the ARM-based A12X Bionic is one seriously powerful and capable mobile chip.

Hiring Filippo could also be indicative of Apple looking to bring in more ARM expertise as it tries to find alternative chips to stuff inside its Mac machines, rather than relying on silicon from Intel. That may take some time to do, but Apple has plenty of that and a pile of money to throw around.

And Cupertino isn't alone in such machinations, as Microsoft also look like it trying to cut reliance on Intel by supposedly working to create a next-gen Surface Pro with an ARM-based SoC. µ