DisplayPort 2.0 is coming next year to drive 8K displays and beyond

DISPLAY GURUS VESA have revealed the DisplayPort 2.0 specification which will allow for enough bandwidth to support 8K resolutions and above.

Currently, those who shun HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C connections for their monitors will likely be using DisplayPort 1.4. That's a decent enough port, as far as ports go, but with DisplayPort 2.0 you can expect bandwidth that tops out at 80Gbps, which is triple that of DisplayPort 1.4.

When DisplayPort 2.0 comes around next year, VESA reckons it'll deliver a whole range of monitor options, from supporting a massive 16K screen with HDR at 60Hz to three 4K displays running at 90Hz with HDR enabled.

"The advantages of DP 2.0 are enjoyed across both the native DP connector as well as the USB Type-C connector, which carries the DP audio/video signal through DisplayPort Alt Mode," swooned VESA.

"DP 2.0 is backward compatible with previous versions of DisplayPort and incorporates all of the key features of DP 1.4a, including support for visually lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) with Forward Error Correction (FEC), HDR metadata transport, and other advanced features.

"The increased video bandwidth performance of DP 2.0 carried over the USB-C connector enables simultaneous higher-speed USB data transfer without compromising display performance. DP 2.0 [uses] the Thunderbolt 3 physical interface (PHY) layer while maintaining the flexibility of DP protocol in order to boost the data bandwidth and promote convergence across industry-leading IO standards."

Given external 4K displays haven't really become commonplace in the computing world just yet as they take a pretty powerful machine to run smoothly if you do anything that's graphically intensive, you might say VESA is getting ahead of itself.

But not only do standards in tech move quite fast and the industry has to catch up, but also creative types love super high-resolution displays, so this upcoming standard might tickle their fancy in all their right places. µ