EU boffins recommend ban on AI surveillance and social scoring

Is that a cataract or you just spying on me?

EUROPEAN EXPERTS have recommended a complete ban on the use of AI mass surveillance and the type of 'social scoring' that citizens undergo in China.

The social scoring process involves tying a score to factors like a criminal record, credit history and even health to assess 'worthiness' to access public services.

A new report from the EU's policy experts has gone further than previous reports that recommended tight ethics - this time it says we shouldn't be subjected to them at all.

As part of the report, which is just guidance at this stage, the team also recommends that governments research into areas of AI that need additional funding, AI training in education, and look into new methods to monitor how AI is impacting the world.

But the big message is that we shouldn't be subject to mass surveillance or social scoring - no ifs, no buts, no coconuts with a hidden camera.

The Chinese system is still largely in the test phase but has already been credited for stopping millions of passengers from taking flights or trains, whilst another scheme monitors the emotional sentiment of schoolchildren as they react to lessons.

This sort of emotional analysis is also singled out for a warning - after all, we're still quite a way from being confident that AI actually "gets us" and therefore could cause more problems than it solves - effectively, this could be used to establish Orwellian Thoughtcrime.

Some parties are already criticising the report for underplaying the importance of managing AI, suggesting that the problem is being dumbed-down, understating red lines and perhaps most concerning of all, being influenced by commercial stakeholders from the AI industry.

It's worth reminding you that here in the UK, we have the highest level of surveillance in the free world, but so far, it has escaped the dystopian use cases. Even if these recommendations are adopted by the EU, in the event that we leave on 31 October, there's no guarantee our government will come to the same conclusion. μ