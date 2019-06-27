Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 might pack an 8in screen and S-Pen support
And it could debut in December
THE FIRST-GENERATION Galaxy Fold still hasn't made its way out of Borksville, but there's already online chatter about Samsung's follow-up device.
A report out of Korea citing industry sources claims Samsung will release the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 - or 'Galaxy FoldBoop', according to the erratically translated source - in "December this year or at the beginning of next year at the latest."
It'll allegedly feature the same simple foldable design as the glitch-prone original, but will feature a larger 8in internal screen; the current Galaxy Fold packs a 7.3in main display. There's no word as to whether the 4.6in external display will remain on the second-gen model.
However, Samsung will bring the Galaxy Note's prized feature - the S Pen - to the Galaxy Fold 2, according to the report, which notes that the company has already requested its S Pen-making partner to make components for an S Pen that would fit inside the second flexible smartphone.
While the report points to a potential launch later this year, this seems a bit optimistic to us. The first-gen Galaxy Fold was recently delayed for the umpteenth time, with reports noting that the process of fixing handset's widely-reported screen issue - which sees the display start uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use - is taking longer than anticipated.
This latest Galaxy Fold 2 rumour comes just days after a separate report claimed Samsung's next stab at a foldable smartphone would arrive as a clamshell-like device which folds its 6.7in OLED display on a horizontal axis. The company is also said to be considering an outward-folding form factor, similar to that of the Huawei Mate X, for a future device. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Honor pledges Android Q update for P20 series in spite of US ban
An Honorable Brand
MPs claim 5G 'electromagnetic radiation' is carcinogenic and kills insects
We don't have enough faces or palms
Opera launches first iOS browser with Web 3.0 and crypto-wallet
You'll find it in the App Store under 'hipster'