Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 might pack an 8in screen and S-Pen support

THE FIRST-GENERATION Galaxy Fold still hasn't made its way out of Borksville, but there's already online chatter about Samsung's follow-up device.

A report out of Korea citing industry sources claims Samsung will release the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 - or 'Galaxy FoldBoop', according to the erratically translated source - in "December this year or at the beginning of next year at the latest."

It'll allegedly feature the same simple foldable design as the glitch-prone original, but will feature a larger 8in internal screen; the current Galaxy Fold packs a 7.3in main display. There's no word as to whether the 4.6in external display will remain on the second-gen model.

However, Samsung will bring the Galaxy Note's prized feature - the S Pen - to the Galaxy Fold 2, according to the report, which notes that the company has already requested its S Pen-making partner to make components for an S Pen that would fit inside the second flexible smartphone.

While the report points to a potential launch later this year, this seems a bit optimistic to us. The first-gen Galaxy Fold was recently delayed for the umpteenth time, with reports noting that the process of fixing handset's widely-reported screen issue - which sees the display start uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use - is taking longer than anticipated.

This latest Galaxy Fold 2 rumour comes just days after a separate report claimed Samsung's next stab at a foldable smartphone would arrive as a clamshell-like device which folds its 6.7in OLED display on a horizontal axis. The company is also said to be considering an outward-folding form factor, similar to that of the Huawei Mate X, for a future device. µ