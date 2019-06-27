Google begins rollout of controls that let you auto-delete your personal data

GOOGLE HAS LAUNCHED options to better control how much data Google stores about you.

Announced in May, the option to delete location and browsing history is now rolling out to Google accounts worldwide.

Up to now, Google has had a near all-or-nothing approach to data storage, and the firm has long argued that the more they have, the better service it can provide. But as customers become increasingly aware of what privacy means, it's becoming more an more imperative that users have some sense of control.

The new functionality adds the ability to "set and forget" your preferences to either delete data more than 3 months or 18 months old on a rolling basis. Of course, if you don't set it up, your data will be installed until the empire falls, or there's still the option to do it all manually as before.

When the feature was announced, Google said: "You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you--and we're committed to giving you the best controls to make that happen."

It's worth remembering that data is a quid-pro-quo. Google takes the data and provides personalised services. Remove the data, the quality of your Google experience goes - it's about finding a sweet spot that you're comfortable with.

As internet services become more and more complex, they rely on more and more of your data, both for revenue and to provide the newest services. What's important is transparency in how that data is used.

The new controls come at a time when there is increased scrutiny not only of Google but all the tech giants. Google has already been fined billions of Euros following EU investigations, whilst it is understood that US authorities are on standby to start their own examinations of how much power is being wielded by big tech. μ