Honor pledges Android Q update for 20 series handsets in spite of US ban

HUAWEI SUB-BRAND Honor has pledged to bring Android Q to its most recent handsets in a bid to pacify users confused by the impact of the US sales ban looming over the company.

Huawei last week assured customers that it would bring the latest version of Android to its "most popular current devices", including the P30 series, but didn't offer any reassurances for those wielding Honor devices.

The budget phone maker has taken matters into its own hands, and this week put out a statement to assure customers that Android Q will be coming to the Honor 20 series, including the Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

There's no word whether it'll be coming to other Honor devices released in 2019, such as the Honor View 20 or Honor 8S, nor is there any word when the Android Q update is expected to arrive.

Honor did promise, however, that "all Honor smartphones will continue to receive security patches and Android updates.

"Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Honor smartphone, can continue to access to world of apps as they have always done," the firm said in its statement. "All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer's warranty and will receive full service support accordingly."

It's not yet clear how Honor, and indeed Huawei intends to secure access to Android Q; as it stands, Huawei is only allowed to continue trading with Google until 29 August after it was issued a 90-day stay of execution earlier this month.

While this announcement is good news for owners of an Honor device, it's looking unlikely that future devices out of the company will have such luck. Huawei is widely expected to launch its own mobile OS, set to arrive as Ark OS in Europe, later this year alongside the incoming Huawei Mate 30 range. µ