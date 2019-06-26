Apple reportedly owes Samsung 'millions' due to slow iPhone X sales

IT LOOKS LIKE Apple's relationship with Samsung could be about to become even more strained, as it reportedly owes the firm's display business "millions".

According to ET News, Apple owes "hundreds of billions of won" - 100 billion won is around $86m, or £67m - in penalties for not buying enough OLED screens.

The iDevice maker allegedly insisted that Samsung Display build a dedicated factory to produce OLED screens, promising orders of 100 million iPhone displays each year.

However, "sluggish" sales of the firm's debut OLED iPhone, the iPhone X, meant Apple wasn't buying these displays at the agreed level - ET News estimates that the plant is currently working at less than 50 per cent capacity.

This, in turn, caused Samsung Display to suffer a major slump in operating profits; the firm posted 2.62tn won in profits in 2018, a major tumble from 5.7tn posted the previous year.

An industry observer remarked to ET News: "Apple demanded to build a factory in Samsung Display with about 100 million OLED panels a year or so, but the actual market demand was not very large."

The report notes that further irking Samsung, Apple was quick to slap the firm with a "small penalty" after some panels produced at the facility suffered manufacturing issues.

Apple is unlikely to pay any penalty in cash, ET News notes, but will instead offer Samsung Display additional contracts for OLED panels in new devices as compensation; it's rumoured that all of Apple's 2020 iPhones will adopt an OLED screen, along with the incoming 16in MacBook.

Apple and Samsung have yet to comment on the report. µ