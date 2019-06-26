Windows 10 USB-C glitch is causing sluggish shutdowns

MICROSOFT HAS FESSED UP to a bug in the Windows 10 1809 USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (USCI) which can cause the operating system to shut down slowly.

The bug is triggered if you decide to pop in or yank out a USB-C peripheral, charger or some other device when the machine you're using is powering down or going into sleep mode. Doing that on an affected machine will cause it's to take 60 seconds longer to shut down or sleep.

That's hardly the most devastating of bugs and Microsoft did note that it won't bork other USB-C functions.

"Apart from the extra one minute the sleep or shutdown process takes in this circumstance, this bug does not affect normal functionality of USB Type-C on your machine," the firm said. "The system and the USB Type-C ports should continue to function properly after the next wake or restart of the system."

While a minute might not seem like a long time, despite the protestations of some, when one is working on the move and needs to quickly pack up a laptop to so they can hop off a train, for example, 60 whole full-fat seconds can seem like a drag.

It's also disconcerting when a computer takes a long time to shut down as well, given you don't know if it's suddenly going to throw up a blue screen of death.

Thankfully, for those USB-C gadget touting types in a hurry, the bug doesn't affect the latest version of Windows 10. So if you have a system running a version of the operating system that's newer than version 1809, you have nothing to really worry about.

The bug will more likely affect organisations with Windows 10 machines that need to be manually updated. But IT types with a good patching process should be able to avoid this problem, not that it's likely to cause many issues; that's unless being a minute late to the pub on Friday results in a missed round. µ