Opera launches first iOS browser with Web 3.0 and crypto-wallet

BROWSER MAKER Opera has launched its crypto-wallet brandishing browser for iOS users, after a successful closed beta.

Earlier this year, Windows users got their first taste of Web 3.0 with the launch of the first mainstream browser to incorporate peer-to-peer internet and a crypto integration. Before that, Android was rolled out first at the end of 2018, though it works best if paired with a desktop version too.

Opera's Charles Hamel said: "We believe that all modern browsers should integrate a crypto wallet. Following strong demand from the crypto-community, we are now making this experience available on iOS."

The latest version of Opera Touch, the iOS version of Opera, will include everything you need to go crypto and surf peer-to-peer on the Etherium blockchain, with no additional apps or extensions. All versions of Opera support Ethereum Web3's API meaning you can also use it to download and run dApps (decentralised apps), which currently total just under 3000.

As well as all the new fancy-pants stuff, there's the usual fancy-pants stuff you'd expect from Opera including the built-in VPN and Ad Blocker.

Hamel adds: "We believe that the Web of today will be the interface to the decentralized web of tomorrow (Web 3). With built-in Crypto Wallet, the browser has the potential to renew and extend its important role as a tool to access information, make transactions online and manage users' online identities in a way that gives them more control."

As part of the launch, Opera is promoting Marble.Cards, an app that turns webpages into collectable, tradeable tokens, which makes it sound more like Pokemon than Crypto, and slightly boggles our minds as to exactly what the point is, but hey.

The Android and Windows version of Opera has already won awards, not least of all for doing something that nobody else has tried, and that being the case, the first Web 3.0 browser for iOS is likely to put them in contention for even more. μ