Alienware founder Frank Azor could be joining AMD as its first chief gaming officer

AMD COULD BE SET to get an injection of gaming chops, as the founder of the Alienware gaming brand, now owned by Dell, looks set to join Team Red as its first chief gaming officer.

That's according to WCCFtech, at least. All we know for sure is Frank Azor is leaving Dell and the Alienware sub-division to "help continue to grow the gaming industry".

I'll be taking a new opportunity to help continue to grow the gaming industry. @Alienware and @Dell will always be family, and I know they will continue to deliver the best experiences and products in the industry. (2/2) https://t.co/CQvi9NrS0g — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) 24 June 2019

"I'm so proud of what we've built together. Our gaming and premium consumer businesses are outperforming the market and are a huge priority for Dell," Azor said in a farewell message on the Alienware Arena forum.

"But the builder and creator in me is ready for the next challenge. It will be very hard to leave this incredible team. Stop for a second and just think about what this team has accomplished. It's truly remarkable."

Given Alienware has kicked out some pretty impressive machines over the past two decades and has even managed to create an upgradable gaming laptop, Azor has a point.

And that experience in hardware, especially having worked on machines that have recently been equipped with Intel and Nvidia parts, could be a boon for AMD.

When you consider that Team Red seems pretty gaming focussed recently, what with the reveal of a 16-core gaming-orientated Ryzen processor revealed at E3 2019, taking Azor under its wing could be a good move by AMD.

AMD is fighting a chip battle on two fronts; Intel on one with Team Red's third-gen Ryzens ready to face off against the Core line-up, and Nvidia on the other with AMD's Navi graphics cards ready to challenge Team Green's GeForce RTX cards.

As such, having a PC hardware gaming expert onboard could help AMD find new ways to push its parts to hardware makers who have previously opted for Intel and Nvidia parts.

Time will tell if Azor does indeed end up at AMD and what his impact will be. But once again, all this points towards a strong year for AMD. µ