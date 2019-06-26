Robotic workers could wipe out 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030

20 MILLION jobs in manufacturing could be at risk by automation by 2030, according to a new report.

Analysts at Oxford Economics say that the rise of ‘Industrie 4.0' (aka the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution') could lead to the decimation of jobs in the sector, warning that they are unlikely to find jobs in the service sector which faces similar automation, warning that governments need to act to avoid a wider gulf between the haves and have-nots.

Transport, construction and maintenance are also likely to shrink headcounts in the coming years, as well as a significant reduction in office workers and administrative roles. These are exactly the sort of roles that those already replaced tend to flock towards making themselves at risk of being made obsolete all over again.

It goes on to estimate that every robotic job will make 1.6 humans redundant - skewed towards those with fewest skills and therefore the least likely to find alternative employment.

Since the turn of the millennium, 1.7 million workers have been replaced by robots in the manufacturing sector, with Europe's headcount standing at around 400,000 - behind China which has outsourced 550,000 roles including rumours of complete factories that have made the switch - a drop in the ocean compared to the 14m estimated by 2030.

America is slightly behind the curve but still has 260,000 scalps lost to robot workers. In the UK, its thought that several hundred thousand workers could lose their jobs.

It's not all doom and gloom - overall, automation will increase jobs and grow economies according to the report, with a 30 per cent rise of the machine translating to an estimated $5tn in global GDP - though whether that's shared out proportionally around the world is up for debate.

Plus, the type of jobs that will be replaced by machine will be the dullest and most repetitive, leaving more scope for humans to get into careers that require brains, heart and tenacity. Tech journalist for example. μ