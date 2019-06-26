Microsoft adds fortress of solitude for your filthy OneDrive secrets

MICROSOFT HAS REVEALED an overhaul to its cloud storage locker service OneDrive.

The service, which comes bundled with Windows 10 and Office 365, has added extra security options which will allow business and personal files to co-exist, with an extra 'super-top-secret' layer for the stuff you definitely don't want anyone to see.

OneDrive Personal Vault offers an extra layer of protection - the usual 2FA options - PIN, fingerprint, facial and FIDO key, or you can get an SMS code sent to your phone.

This is something of a big deal; Google Drive and Dropbox, two of OneDrive's biggest rivals don't have the same facility to ring-fence sensitive files.

By default, you'll need to 2FA every time you access the locker, but that's important because it's designed to allow you to store the most private of privates - birth certificate, passport, porn - you know the type of thing.

Windows 10 users will find their files are integrated with the BitLocker function, to ensure nobody can get to downloaded copies on your hard drive either. Web access will not have any caching or cookies, so you can access from any PC without leaving a footprint.

As part of the change, Office 365 and OneDrive Free users who need extra storage on top of the standard bundle will now get 100GB for their extra £2, instead of just 50GB. If you're already paying, don't worry, Microsoft will upgrade you automatically when the new offering reaches your corner of the world.

Office 365 users can buy extra personal space too. Each 200GB will cost you $9.99 (around £8) per month, which is still quite a bit more than Google Drive but has better integration with Windows, which might swing it for a few people.

The initial rollout for the new service is limited to Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with other territories getting access during the rest of 2019. μ