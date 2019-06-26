Oppo shows off the 'world's first' under-screen selfie camera

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Oppo has become the first company to demonstrate an under-screen camera.

Shown off at MWC Shanghai after Oppo briefly teased it earlier this month, the Under-Screen Camera (USC) tech sees a selfie camera embedded beneath the display, enabling a full-screen experience without any notches or pop-up mechanisms.

Oppo has already fessed that "it's difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras", but it on Tuesday shared more technical details about how it's working to overcome this challenge.

For starters, the part of the screen that covers the lens is made of a unique highly-transparent material with redesigned pixel structure to ensure optimal transmittance of light. There's also a custom camera module with a larger aperture and bigger pixels to ensure the camera can make the best use of the little light it gets.

OPPO's brand new solution for full-screen display - Under-screen Camera (USC) has just been unveiled here at #MWC19 Shanghai! #MoreThanTheSeen pic.twitter.com/k5qEQ3QNta — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 26, 2019

There will also be some software wizardry going on behind the scenes; a haze removal algorithm to increase sharpness and a HDR algorithm to balance the exposure.

Thanks to these tweaks, Oppo is now boasting that its under-screen camera will take photos that match up to any other selfie camera and will come with all of the usual bells-and-whistles including a portrait and, ugh, beauty modes.

While Oppo claims that, thanks to its USC, it's delivering a "futuristic, notchless, unibody and highly-recognizable smartphone, the firm hasn't revealed any further details about upcoming phones will have feature technology or when they will start to be available to consumers. Instead, it's promising a full launch "in the near future".