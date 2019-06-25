Microsoft and Intel confirm they'll keep supporting Huawei laptops

Huawei MateBooks won't be left out in the cold by Intel or Microsoft

MICROSOFT AND INTEL have both confirmed that they'll continue to support Huawei devices.

Both Redmond and the chipmaker have said that they will continue to provide crucial security updates to Huawei machines with Windows 10 and Intel chips, despite the US trade ban that prevents Yanky-doodle companies trading with Chinese firms the US considers a threat.

"We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. Our initial evaluation of the US Department of Commerce's decision on Huawei has indicated we may continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices," Microsoft told PC World.

Intel also confirmed to PC World that it would also not be leaving Huawei out in the cold, and would provide security updates and drivers to Huawei laptops.

That'll be good news to users of the MateBook X Pro, which was critically-acclaimed. And our very own Chris Merriman will likely be pleased he's been having a spot of bother with drivers on his MateBook; if Microsoft and Intel we're to abandon Huawei support it could have meant future driver issues would go without any fixes, at least official ones.

While Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10-touting Huawei machines, it's not clear if it will continue to sell devices like the MateBooks after it flogs the stock it has.

Nor is there any clarity on whether Intel will provide new chips to Huawei, when say the chip maker has its 10-nanometre Ice Lake processors ready for laptop makers to use.

Nevertheless, it looks like Huawei laptops have a stay of execution when it comes to software and driver support. That's good news if you happen to spot a cheap MateBook and were holding fire on buying it due to support concerns.

People who still want to play it safe would probably be best served by laptops like the Surface Laptop 2 and the 2019 Dell XPS 13. But if you like to live life on the computing edge, then go for a MateBook, as they're pretty good. µ