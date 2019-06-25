Microsoft and Intel confirm they'll keep supporting Huawei laptops

Huawei MateBooks won't be left out in the cold by Intel or Microsoft Roland Moore-Colyer @RolandM_C 25 June 2019 Tweet Facebook Send to 0 Comments MICROSOFT AND INTEL have both confirmed that they'll continue to support Huawei devices. Both Redmond and the chipmaker have said that they will continue to provide crucial security updates to Huawei machines with Windows 10 and Intel chips, despite the US trade ban that prevents Yanky-doodle companies trading with Chinese firms the US considers a threat. "We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. Our initial evaluation of the US Department of Commerce's decision on Huawei has indicated we may continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices," Microsoft told PC World. Intel also confirmed to PC World that it would also not be leaving Huawei out in the cold, and would provide security updates and drivers to Huawei laptops. That'll be good news to users of the MateBook X Pro, which was critically-acclaimed. And our very own Chris Merriman will likely be pleased he's been having a spot of bother with drivers on his MateBook; if Microsoft and Intel we're to abandon Huawei support it could have meant future driver issues would go without any fixes, at least official ones. While Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10-touting Huawei machines, it's not clear if it will continue to sell devices like the MateBooks after it flogs the stock it has. Nor is there any clarity on whether Intel will provide new chips to Huawei, when say the chip maker has its 10-nanometre Ice Lake processors ready for laptop makers to use. Nevertheless, it looks like Huawei laptops have a stay of execution when it comes to software and driver support. That's good news if you happen to spot a cheap MateBook and were holding fire on buying it due to support concerns. People who still want to play it safe would probably be best served by laptops like the Surface Laptop 2 and the 2019 Dell XPS 13. But if you like to live life on the computing edge, then go for a MateBook, as they're pretty good. µ Further reading Phones FedEx refuses to deliver a Huawei phone to the US 24 Jun 2019 Friction Huawei laptops are back on the Microsoft Store, for now 18 Jun 2019 Phones Huawei says it'll bring Android Q to the P30 series despite US ban 20 Jun 2019 Phones Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals 90Hz screen and quad cameras 17 Jun 2019 Tweet Facebook Send to Topics Software huawei US trade ban Intel Microsoft windows 10 drivers