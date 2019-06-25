AMD's Ryzen 7 3800X beats Intel's Core i9-9900K in multi-threaded work

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER LEAKED Ryzen benchmark, this time showing the Ryzen 7 3800X besting the Intel Core i9-9900K in multi-threaded work.

The leaks comes courtesy of a Geekbench result spotted by WCCFtech that shows the Ryzen 7 3800X raking up a multi-threaded score of 34,059, which beats the Core i9's score of 33,179.

This won't exactly be surprising to some chip followers as AMD has always done pretty well in workloads that can tap into multi-threading and make use of the multiple cores the Ryzen chips come packing.

Both chips have eight cores to bring to bear, meaning the results are in the realms of what we'd have expected.

And given Intel has previously kept AMD's processors at bay by offering faster clock speeds and the ability to handle plenty of instructions per clock, it also comes as no real surprise that the Core i9-9900K beats the Ryzen 7 3800X in single-core test. The Ryzen processor pulled in 5,406, while the Intel CPU managed a healthy 6,633.

Going by the most basic logic, we'd say the Ryzen 7 3800X is the processor you'll want for multi-threaded work, while the Core i9-9900K is better for non-multi-threaded work, which often includes gaming.

But the benchmarks don't paint the whole picture. AMD has touted improved instructions per clock for its third-generation Ryzen CPUs, which make use of the 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture. And the leaks shows the Ryzen chip was running on an X470 motherboard and was paired with 16GB of RAM running at a relatively paltry 2,130MHz.

As such, the Ryzen 7 3800X looks like it could have been constrained by the hardware it had to work with. Paired with faster memory and the Ryzen 7 3800X might have the potential to put in better results across the Geekbench tests.

Nevertheless, the Ryzen 7 3800X is shaping up to be a fairly impressive slice of silicon. And while Intel might reduce the prices of its Core lineup to counteract the launch of the new Ryzen 3000 family, the chip maker will likely need to crank out some new chips in order to push back at Team Red's renewed competition. µ