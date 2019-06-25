Apple unleashes first iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina public betas

APPLE HAS RELEASED the first public betas of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina to the unwashed masses for testing.

The updates are available to download now, though you do so at your own risk; as Apple has warned, "since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software."

If you're willing to put up with bugs, glitches and broken apps - like us idiots here at INQ - iOS 13, in particular, will bring a bucketload of new features to your iPhone, including the long-coveted dark mode, redesigned apps, Siri improvements and a renewed focus on privacy thanks to a new signup option called 'Sign in with Apple' and popups for Bluetooth and WiFi consent.

On the iPad front, Apple is calling the OS 'iPadOS' for the first time in a bid to highlight its more desktop-like user experience. Along with the features borrowed from iOS, iPadOS will equip iPads with an all-new, information-packed homescreen, desktop class-browsing, support for external storage and new Mac-a-like keyboard shortcuts.

macOS Catalina, while not as feature-packed, is the first version of Apple's desktop OS to support iPad apps. That's thanks to Project Catalyst, formerly codenamed 'Marzipan', which allows devs to transform an iPadOS app into a macOS app by checking a box, with Xcode introducing macOS-specific controls like cursor and window controls into an iPad app's framework.

The OS also brings with it a new Sidecar feature that lets you use your iPad as a second display, souped-up voice control and a new Safari start page that uses Siri Suggestions to throw up relevant content.

Apple also this week unleashed public betas for the next versions of watchOS and tvOS, a week ahead of its rumoured early-July schedule. µ