Netflix is testing pop-out video for desktop

Who are you kidding? You can't multitask, and you know it.

GOOD NEWS FOR people who like to pretend they can multitask. Netflix is apparently testing a picture-in-picture mode on desktop, letting you have a pop-out window with a stream of your favourite show that will sit alongside whatever other important things you're supposed to be giving your full attention.

Engadget spotted the test which currently isn't appearing in our browser, but did make us watch 10 minutes of Peep Show before filing this piece. So thanks for that Netflix.

Anyway, if it does appear for you, it'll be amongst the player controls at the bottom of the screen. Pressing the button will make it pop out in a mini window, which will stay over the top of whatever you're doing, and can be resized to your tastes.

One thing it can't do is show subtitles, but then if you need to read subtitles as well then you may as well stop lying to yourself about multitasking and put the damned thing full screen. That may change at some point, though, as the text only says they aren't "currently supported."

The pop-out player seems to be Netflix's own thing, rather than relying on a browser-level implementation.

When approached for comment on what's going on with picture-in-picture mode and when it'll roll out for everyone, Netflix apparently sent Engadget the following cryptic image.

Gosh, whatever could it mean?

If the option isn't showing up for you, and you want to "multitask" while you "work", then there are other options. Chrome users can download this plug-in, while PiPifier does the same on macOS. Alternatively, you could just prop your phone up with the Netflix app running for a more basic, albeit more obvious, remedy for your overproductivity problem. µ