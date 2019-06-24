Microsoft is reportedly working on a foldable Surface that runs Android apps in Windows

MICROSOFT LOOKS set to embrace the glut of foldable devices that so far nobody has managed to actually get into punters' hands for more than five minutes.

The next Surface tablet, known internally as ‘Centaurus' will boast two 9in displays at 4:3 aspect ratio that can be folded down to something a bit more pocket-sized. It is also expected to run Android apps within Windows.

The rumour was leaked by a UK firm called IHS Markit, which says it got the information from ‘the supply-chain' and passed it to Forbes.

Centaurus will more than likely be the first device to use Microsoft's yet-to-be-announced Windows Core, specifically designed for smaller devices and foldables, thanks to additional configuration for the multiple displays the system will see when fully unfolded. It will also be able to run both Android and iCloud apps, which, let's face it, is a pretty big plus-point.

Other specs include a 10nm Intel Lakefield SoC, reinforced hinges (are you listening, Samsung?) and 4G/5G on-board, though it's not clear if that means a SIM-slot or an e-SIM.

The 'Centaurus' name is nothing new to the rumour mill. Last December, Windows Central made mention of the device, hinting that it could well be a foldable 2-in-1 rather than the legendary Surface Phone, which remains notable by its ongoing absence from reality.

At this point in 2019, we were expecting to be awash with foldable devices, but with Samsung's early units proving laughably under-developed and Huawei dealing with a myriad of their own problems, its been left to Chinese OEM Royole to release the only device so far - and it's a bit more ‘meh' than it should be.

Given that not even Windows Core has been announced to the public, thus far, it seems unlikely that we'll see Centaurus in our tiny mitts for a few months yet, though we'd love to see it ready for Christmas, though early 2020 looks more likely right now. μ