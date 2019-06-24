FedEx refuses to deliver a Huawei phone to the US

Probably not worth the risk of posting this to the US

IF YOU'RE DESPERATE to send a Huawei phone to the United States, you may have to be a bit more economical with the truth than you'd expect.

PC Mag tried to ship a Huawei P30 between its UK and US office only to find it returned to London with a note attached saying the product wasn't welcome.

This is totally ridiculous. Our UK writer tried to send us his @HuaweiMobile P30 unit so I could check something - not a new phone, our existing phone, already held by our company, just being sent between offices - and THIS happened @FedEx pic.twitter.com/sOaebiqfN6 — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) June 21, 2019

This isn't a sinister story about posties opening packages - the staff in question had filled in a form saying the contents, right down to the IMEI number. What's baffling is why it was rejected by the United States in the first place. While it's no secret that the US government is rather hostile to Huawei right now, that has never applied to the shipping of individual handsets.

"The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error," a FedEx statement said. "As a global company that moves 15 million shipments each day, we are committed to compliance with all rules and regulations and minimising impact to our customers as we adjust our operations to comply with a dynamic U.S. regulatory environment."

In fact, as the company itself noted, it can "accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity list." Cryptically, though, the company did point out that "the return to sender label attached to the package in question was not generated by FedEx."

In any case, there is no law against shipping Huawei phones to the United States - as long as they're not directly to the company. The question is why anybody would want to: Huawei phones have already been blacklisted by US carriers. Even if they weren't, shipping a batch of handsets one at a time is the kind of wasteful packaging that even Amazon might raise an eyebrow at.

Or maybe it wouldn't. µ