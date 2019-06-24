Microsoft warns staff off Slack, AWS and, er, GitHub Cloud

MICROSOFT HAS BEEN WARNING its staff to avoid using some of their biggest rivals' products in a bizarre blacklist.

The most notable is Slack, which recently floated on the US stock market. That's been completely banned within Microsoft. Well, it had to find the way to get someone using Teams.

"Slack Free, Slack Standard and Slack Plus versions do not provide required controls to properly protect Microsoft Intellectual Property (IP)," Microsoft told employees. "Existing users of these solutions should migrate chat history and files related to Microsoft business to Microsoft Teams, which offers the same features and integrated Office 365 apps, calling and meeting functionality."

It adds that Slack Enterprise Grid is more acceptable, but that it really would rather its staff used Teams that what it calls "competitive software".

As reported in GeekWire, others on the "discouraged" part of the list include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Docs which "require a business justification".

But weirdest of all - Microsoft owned GitHub Cloud also makes the list, warning that it shouldn't be used for anything confidential.

Much beloved of The INQUIRER in this post-subbing environment, Grammarly extensions are on the full blacklist list as they can access content that should be protected and can even log keystrokes, as well as security software from Kaspersky.

What's particularly notable, and slightly worrying about all this is the fact that a lot of the products on these lists happen to be direct competitors of Microsoft products.

Worse still, they're the type of products that are so commonplace, Microsofters will have to go out of their way to avoid them, and in some cases, have a perfectly justifiable case for using them, particularly as not to do so puts partners in a "use what we use or nuts to you" vice grip.

In fairness to Microsoft, there's a lot that it has done over the past few years to get away from the "my way or the highway" mentality. This, sadly, isn't one of those things. μ