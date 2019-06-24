Apple's 16in MacBook Pro tipped to launch in September

APPLE MIGHT LAUNCH its long-rumoured 16in MacBook Pro in September this year.

While Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the "all-new" laptop will unlikely show up until 2020 or 2021, IHS Market analyst Jeff Lin expects the 16in MacBook to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 11.

"We foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep'19 Apple event if there's no unexpected development issue," Lin said in an email seen by Forbes.

Lin also notes that despite recent chatter that Samsung was in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for the 16 MacBook Pro, the supersized laptop will use an LCD panel from LG Display with a resolution of 3072 x 1920; an increase from the 15in Pro's 2,880×1,800 display.

The 16in MacBook will, unsurprisingly, pack a new CPU too; previous rumours had suggested it'd be one of the first laptops to use Intel's 9th or 10th-gen Core i series chipsets, which will likely be teamed with at least 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of SSD storage.

in also expects the MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro to see processor upgrades in September. There's no word on an update to the 12in MacBook though, which hasn't seen an update since 2017. and still ships with an out-of-date 7th-Gen Intel Core m3 processor.

While Apple hasn't commented on the rumour, the firm recently filed for a number of new Mac models with the Eurasian Economic Commission database. µ