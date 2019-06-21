Linux display driver code hints that more AMD Navi GPUs are coming

It's shaping up to be a good year for Radeon graphics

IT LOOKS LIKE more AMD Navi Navi-based Radeon graphics cards are coming if snippets of info in Linux display driver code are anything to go by.

Flagged by chip follower TUM_APISAK on Twitter, a recent Linux driver update contained code that details support for eight next-generation Radeon graphics cards.

Currently, only three have been revealed: the Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 5700 XT, and the 50th Anniversary Edition Radeon 5700 XT.

The Linux code contains references to Navi 10, Navi 12, Navi 14, and Navi 21. All we know so far is that Navi 10 refers to the GPU found at the heart of the Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards.

As such, the other Navi bits could be more upcoming variants of the new Radeon RX cards, or perhaps mobile or professional workstation cards. All we've got to go on at the moment is guesswork.

There's also another GPU spelt out in code as "NV_UNKNOWN = 0xFF". Somewhat ironically, we also have no idea what the unknown card might be; perhaps it's another Radeon GPU or something completely different.

If you'll allow us to spitball some thoughts, we reckon that AMD will reveal entry-level takes on the RX 5700, which currently looks more like a mid-range to high-end graphics card targeted at duking it out with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2070.

There's a chance Team Red might show-off mobile graphics takes on Navi, aimed at providing laptops with discrete graphics cards.

Outside of providing a workstation-grade GPU, we don't expect AMD to kick out a graphics card that'll try to directly compete with Nvidia's top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, as Team Red already has it's Radeon VII for that.

So the lower end of the graphics card arena is where we expect AMD to really gear its next batch of graphics cards towards, potentially offering that sweet blend of performance for wallet-friendly prices. We'll have to sit tight and wait and see, but we reckon AMD will have more to reveal once the Radeon RX 5700 card launch 7 July. µ