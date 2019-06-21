Intel's 10nm CPUs outpace AMD Ryzen in leaked benchmarks

LEAKED BENCHMARKS have shown that Intel's upcoming 10-nanometre Ice Lake mobile chips are no slouches and can outpace AMD's Ryzen equivalents.

Serial benchmark leaker Momomo_us on Twitter - hat tip to WCCFtech - posted a shot of PassMark CPU benchmarks in which an Intel Core i7-1065G7 outperforms a Ryzen 5 3500U, AMD's mobile take on its Ryzen CPUs.

For the overall CPU score, the Intel CPU raked in 10,316, while the Ryen part manages 8,042. While we need to take such leaks with a healthy pinch of salt, they do show that the 10nm Core i7 has AMD's equivalent licked.

In single-core performance, the Intel chip scores 2,625, which beats the Ryzen 5 3500U's 1,818. That's a tad unexpected as according to the unofficial specs breakdown, the Ryzen part has a faster 2.1GHz clock speed; the Intel chip has a base clock speed of 1.3GHz. That being said, the former boosts to 3.7GHZ while the latter cranks up to 3.9GHZ.

Both processors have four cores, but it looks like the Core i7-1065G7 might be handling more instructions per clock (IPC) than the Ryzen chip, which would make sense as Intel has claimed that the Sunny Cove core architecture for its upcoming 10nm processors have a 15 per cent boost in IPC over Skylake.

It's worth mentioning that the Ryzen 5 3500U is built on AMD's Zen+ architecture, not its latest 7nm Zen 2 architecture, so the IPC gains Team Read has done with Zen 2 haven't made it into its mobile processors yet. But when Zen 2 comes to laptop-grade CPUs, AMD might be able to push back on these leaked benchmark scores.

Regardless of the performance results, we're just glad to see that Intel looks to be more firmly on the road to launching 10nm processors before too long. We don't expect to see them in desktop guises any time soon, but there's potential for them to facilitate the creation of more powerful and efficient laptops. µ