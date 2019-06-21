Apple recalls some 'fire-prone' MacBook Pros after users' laptop explodes

APPLE HAS ISSUED a voluntary recall for the 2015 MacBook Pro with Retina Display, saying the notebook's batteries "may pose a fire safety risk."

In a warning posted on Thursday, Apple confessed that not only does the £2,000+ laptop suffer from keyboard borkage, but it also has a tendency to, er, catch on fire.

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15in MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk," the company said.

"Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number."

Apple didn't say if there have been any reports of fires or injuries as a result of the battery issue, but a Reddit user recently reported that his 15in MacBook Pro exploded during "normal use" (below). It's unclear if this lead to the recall, but we've asked Apple for clarification.

My MacBook Pro exploded today during normal use. No injuries, luckily. Some damage to the house. Could have been worse - good thing I wasn't on a plane.



Very curious to see how @Apple responds.@MacRumors @TechCrunch @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/pjmpv5Mx9b — White Panda (@whitepanda) May 29, 2019

"The recall does not affect any other 15in MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks," Apple said. "Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units."

For those keeping track, this will be the second time this generation of the MacBook Pro has been subject to a recall.

Customers can visit Apple's website to see if they're eligible for a free battery replacement. If you do have a fire-prone MacBook, you can get a new battery at an Apple Store or an authorized service provider. You can also arrange you can arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center, though this could leave you MacBook-less for up to two weeks.

This is the second product recall Apple has announced this year. Back in April, the firm urged users to return bork-prone wall plug adapters designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The firm admitted that affected three-prong wall plug adaptors, which shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, "may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched." µ