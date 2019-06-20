Microsoft starts flogging a cheaper version of 15in Surface Book 2
But it's only available in the US for now
MICROSOFT HAS STARTED FLOGGING a cheaper version of its 15in Surface Book 2 laptop
INQ has long-touted Microsoft's Surface Book 2 as one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, but the 15in model - first introduced in Blighty in January last year - has long carried a steep price-tag.
Microsoft has this week, as rumours had suggested, introduced a more affordable model - for buyers in the US, at least - that's $500 cheaper than the previous entry-level configuration at, er, $1,999.
Naturally, it's not as high-spec as the previous model, which packs an 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 with dedicated Nvidia graphics and a number of SSD options. While the new model offers still offers a decent s16GB RAM, it comes stuffed with a lesser 7th-Generation Intel Core i5 with integrated graphics and a single option for 256GB of SSD.
While the price-cut is welcome, it's worth noting that the new model, at $1,999, it costs almost twice as much as the entry-level 13.5in Surface Book 2, which Microsoft is currently flogging at the discounted price of $1,049. That means you're paying almost a grand extra for 1.5in of extra screen space, 8GB more RAM and 128GB additional storage.
The new Surface Book 2 isn't yet available in Blighty, so you'll still have to cough up £2,349 for the base 15in model. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Rogue Raspberry Pi allowed hackers to infiltrate NASA's systems
There's of space for improvement in NASA's security procedures
YouTube and UMG are remastering hundreds of iconic music videos
Now you can see right up Lionel Ritchie's nose
Huawei says it'll bring Android Q to the P30 series despite US ban
It'll need to do so sharpish, though
Microsoft will use machine learning to force Windows 10 updates
Shut it, you frags