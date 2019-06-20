Microsoft starts flogging a cheaper version of 15in Surface Book 2

The Surface Book 2 just got cheaper... in the US

MICROSOFT HAS STARTED FLOGGING a cheaper version of its 15in Surface Book 2 laptop

INQ has long-touted Microsoft's Surface Book 2 as one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, but the 15in model - first introduced in Blighty in January last year - has long carried a steep price-tag.

Microsoft has this week, as rumours had suggested, introduced a more affordable model - for buyers in the US, at least - that's $500 cheaper than the previous entry-level configuration at, er, $1,999.

Naturally, it's not as high-spec as the previous model, which packs an 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 with dedicated Nvidia graphics and a number of SSD options. While the new model offers still offers a decent s16GB RAM, it comes stuffed with a lesser 7th-Generation Intel Core i5 with integrated graphics and a single option for 256GB of SSD.

While the price-cut is welcome, it's worth noting that the new model, at $1,999, it costs almost twice as much as the entry-level 13.5in Surface Book 2, which Microsoft is currently flogging at the discounted price of $1,049. That means you're paying almost a grand extra for 1.5in of extra screen space, 8GB more RAM and 128GB additional storage.

The new Surface Book 2 isn't yet available in Blighty, so you'll still have to cough up £2,349 for the base 15in model. µ