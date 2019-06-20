Vivaldi 2.6 blocks all those nasty adverts that ruin your day

VIVALDI, the Chromium-based browser launched by Opera Founder Jon von Tetzchner, has released its latest version, adding an ad-blocker for malicious adverts and a raft of other features.

Vivaldi 2.6 adds a new checkbox in security settings to block 'Abusive Sites' such as data-miners and misleading offers. It also prevents nasty pop-ups that won't close, or trap you on a site.

Earlier this month, Vivaldi promised that it would fork off from the main Chromium build to keep adblockers, under threat in a future API change, are supported.

The feature is powered by a blacklist of sites, kept on an end-to-end encrypted server and sent to the browser each time it updates. Vivaldi says that this is the first step, and further functionality using the list may roll out in future releases.

Elsewhere, Vivaldi now offers multiple user support, something that Chrome users have had for some time. Saved passwords can now be filtered, making it easier to find that one you forgot to write down, whilst the tabs will now get a distinct icon to show if they've been read or not - handy if you open something in the background to add later.

Searching within pages is a surprising addition, mostly because it wasn't there already, whilst the search bar now includes the favicon of your chosen search provider - great if you want to make sure your search is being hidden by DuckDuckGo, rather than logged by Google.

Fans of the Razer Chroma range can now coordinate the LEDs with their headphones, as well as the keyboard and mouse options introduced last time.

Finally, as you'd expect, there's a whole bunch of bug fixes and performance improvement, with particular attention paid to ensuring that using a ‘split window view' doesn't slow things down as much as it did before.

Vivaldi 2.6 is available for Windows, Mac and Linux, and we understand there's also a mobile version in the pipeline - no dates on that one though. μ