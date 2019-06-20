Huawei says it'll bring Android Q to the P30 series despite US ban

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has pledged to bring Android Q to its P30 series, despite the US trade ban looming over the company.

Though things are looking less-than-rosy for Huawei's smartphone business, the company confirmed this week that it'll be bringing the latest version of Android to its "most popular current devices", including the P30 series.

Our commitment to you, our UK fans. pic.twitter.com/gqVohZVLGz — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) June 20, 2019

It'll need to do so sharpish, though. As it stands, Huawei is only allowed to continue trading with Google until 29 August; it was issued a 90-day stay of execution earlier this month allowing it to obtain enough parts to service existing customers, as well as bring the Android operating system up to date.

"Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q," Huawei said on Thursday. "In fact, we have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro devices."

While it's likely the Mate 20 Pro will receive a full update to Android Q, it's currently unclear whether it'll be coming to the likes of the P20 and P20 Pro.

In response to an inquisitive P20 user on Twitter, Huawei said: "The final update calendar is not available yet for all the models that will receive Android Q and we cannot provide specific details about the update yet."

In its tweeted statement, Huawei notes that "all Huawei smartphones and tablet will continue to receive security patches and Android updates, and that that "anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Huawei device, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done.

"All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer's warranty and will receive full-service support accordingly," the firm added.

While this announcement is good news for owners of Huawei's latest-and-greatest, it's looking unlikely that future Huawei handsets - such as the incoming Mate 30 range - will have such luck. The flagship is widely expected to launch running the firm's Android replacement, set to arrive as Ark OS in Europe, which the Huawei recently applied to trademark across the globe. µ