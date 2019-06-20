YouTube and UMG are remastering hundreds of iconic music videos

YouTube if you want to, the lady's not for Tubing

MUSIC LOVERS REJOICE! Google-owned YouTube has teamed up with monolithic media machine UMG (Universal Music Group) to breathe new life into some iconic music videos.

Hundreds of videos, previously only available in standard definition (SD) are being remastered in high definition (HD) and reposted so that they look their best, even on a big screen telly. The firms hope to "ensure current and future generations will get to enjoy these timeless classics as they've never before been experienced."

The project will ultimately see nearly 1,000 videos this year and next, with iconic videos like 'Sabotage' by Beastie Boys and 'Mr Brightside' by The Killers amongst the first to get a facelift.

YouTube explains: "Great music videos are works of art that continue to drive cultural influence across generations. And just like priceless paintings or sculptures in museums, from time to time they need some TLC."

What makes this project unique is that the new videos will directly replace the blotchy, mono versions, retaining their original URL, view count, comments and likes.

UMG drools: "Our recording artists and video directors imbued these videos with so much creativity; it's great to enable the full experience of their vision and music. These videos not only look amazing on any screen now, they will be enjoyed by music fans for decades to come."

Other videos in the first tranche include classic tracks from Lady Gaga and Maroon 5, as well as older artists like Lionel Ritchie and Tom Petty. Further titles will drop on a monthly basis. All the upgraded titles will include the word "Remastered" in their description, though it's pretty easy to spot them - they don't look like watching Freeview with an indoor aerial anymore.

The videos will be available across YouTube and YouTube Music, which is still a thing, apparently, with the work scheduled to be done and dusted by the end of 2020. μ