Samsung says Galaxy Fold is 'ready for market' as, er, 'most' problems ironed out

SAMSUNG HAS ISSUED yet another bewildering statement about the long-delayed launch of the Galaxy Fold.

The latest contradictory comment comes courtesy of Samsung Display vice president Kim Seong-Cheol, who said at an industry conference attended by The Investor this week that "most of the display problems have been ironed out," adding that "the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market."

The claim doesn't instil much confidence; not only would we hope that all of the display problems were fixed before the Fold hits the market rather than just "most", but Kim's comments also come just days after Samsung debunked chatter of a July release.

"If we are running such a media event this month, we should be doing something by now," a Samsung official said earlier this week. "Nothing has progressed since the April delay."

This suggested that the Galaxy Fold is unlikely to debut until August at the earliest, fuelling speculation that it could launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 which is expected to debut on 7 August.

Though not as disastrous as the launch of the Galaxy Note 7, the release of the Fold hasn't exactly gone to plan for Samsung. The flexible smartphone was first set to be released in April, but problems with the handset quickly came to light after a number of journalists reporting that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

Samsung then postponed the official release date, and despite stating that the launch "will not be too late" and repeatedly promising to announce a release date in the "coming weeks", we're still none the wiser as to when it will arrive.

Kim also said he had high expectations for the device, adding: "The Galaxy Fold, when released, will receive a lot of attention in the market." It remains to see whether it'll receive the right kind of attention, though. µ