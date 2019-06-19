Intel's Performance Maximizer will give Core CPUs a kick up the butt

Gamers and creative types will want to check out the Intel Performance Maximizer

OVERCLOCKING PROCESSORS used to be a bit of an arcane art, but it's got easier and easier thanks to software tools, the latest of which is the Intel Performance Maximizer.

Behind the deeply unimaginative name sits some smart tech that can automatically tweak the individual settings of a processor to squeeze more power out it.

"This hyper-intelligent automated processor overclocking tool examines your processor's individual performance DNA and programs personalised settings for custom overclocking made simple," said Intel.

Normally, to overclock a CPU by hand, so to speak, you'd have to go into the motherboard's BIOS and tweak parameters such as multipliers, frequencies, and voltage controls to push the processor beyond what its performance parameters out of the box.

That comes with the risk of pushing the processor too hard and causing the silicon to get hot and bothered, causing malfunction and even CPU borkage in worst-case scenarios.

But as the years have marched on, motherboards have come with built-in overclocking tools, while various desktop-based software tools and apps allow for more intuitive and semi-automated overclocking.

So the Intel Performance Maximizer isn't exactly breaking new ground, it's more it's an evolution of existing tools and one that comes directly from a chipmaker rather than third parties. But before you rush out to crank more power out of your CPU, just bear in mind it only works with six Core CPUs: Core i9-9900KF, Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700KF, Core i7-9700K, Core i5-9600KF and Core i5-9600K.

That's not exactly a comprehensive range of Intel chips, but then again it's targeting the performance-grade processors; there's probably not much reason trying to overclock your laptop-grade Core i5 for example.

Nevertheless, it's still an interesting tool and one that shows Intel is happy to cater for people who want to build performance PCs then crank them up to 11.

And Intel will need to make sure it's prepared to get as much as it can from its silicon squares as AMD's third-generation Ryzen processors are bringing their A-game to the CPU market. µ