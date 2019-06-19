Oppo smartphone with under-screen camera set to debut this month

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Oppo might launch the world's first phone with an under-display camera later this month.

While Oppo has yet to make an official announcement, an image posted to Weibo (above) - which appears to show a ring highlighting where the camera is placed below the screen - suggests the smartphone will make its debut on 26 June at MWC Shanghai.

The teaser doesn't reveal anything else about the as-yet-unnamed device, but we do know that it'll be the first smartphone to offer a completely uninterrupted display - no notch, no punch-hole, no pop-up camera and, thankfully, no bizarre rotating mechanism.

Don't go throwing your iPhone X or Galaxy S10 in the bin just yet, though. Oppo will probably be showing off little more than a prototype device, so it's unlikely the next-gen gadget will be available to buy anytime soon.

The company first teased the under-screen tech earlier this month (below), and at the time admitted it's not yet ready for prime time.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience - prepare to be amazed. 📲



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Oppo's vice president Brian Shen confessed that images taking with the snapper aren't as good as those shot with regular camera tech.

"At this stage, it's difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there's bound to be some loss in optical quality," he wrote. "But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away."

Oppo isn't the only company working on the slightly creepy world of invisible cameras, though? Hours after Oppo released its teaser, Xiaomi president Lin Bin took to Weibo to show off the company's own under-screen camera. µ