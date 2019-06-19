Modder demos Nvidia Shield-enhanced Android running on a Nintendo Switch

IT'S-A WELL-KNOWN FACT that the Nintendo Switch runs on an Nvidia Tegra X1 chip. It's one of the things that makes it extra-specially lovely, despite its diminutive size.

Another device that runs on the Tegra is the Nvidia Shield TV, which runs Android. It has become, therefore, something of a holy grail amongst modders to get Android (or indeed any other OS) running on the Switch.

Given our love of things running on things they were never meant to, we're very pleased to report that someone has actually been and gone and done it. Yes, they weren't the first to try, but they are the first to show evidence of something vaguely usable.

The modder appears to have modded a build from the Shield to do this, meaning at least some of those lovely Shield exclusive games that require GeForce Now and a lot more muscle than the average mobile, will run too. He even demonstrated playing the Shield versions of Halo and Overwatch.

Why wait for console ports? 😏 pic.twitter.com/efNeCJ0EAj — switchroot (@switchroot_org) June 16, 2019

The mysterious modder who goes by the name of 'ByLaws' hasn't published his build as yet, but he does have a GitHub page, which feels like a statement of intent. At present, WiFi and GPU acceleration are working, as is sound, so from the point of view of playing games,

One of the other bonuses to running Android on the Switch is that you'll have access to all your lovely Steam games, powered by the Steam Link app, which already works a treat on the Shield.

At the moment, ByLaws (aka Billy Laws) isn't committing to timelines for the project, simply that at some point it will be made more widely available.

In the meantime, there's nothing to stop you fiddling about with your Switch, but if you break it, it's on your watch, and remember that this is exactly the sort of thing that patches tend to bork on purpose. This kind of freewheeling is just what Nintendo up with, will not put. μ