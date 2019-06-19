Amazon's Twitch bags has-been social network Bebo

Bebo has been trying its hand at game streaming lately

GAME STREAMING GIANT Twitch looks to be expanding its reach even further by snapping up the Bebo social network for $25m (around £19.8m) according to TechCrunch.

You might, or might not remember Bebo; it was once the UK's largest social network, overtaking MySpace in the popularity stakes. during the noughties. But then Facebook reared its ugly head in 2007 and Bebo soon saw itself overshadowed by Mark Zuckerberg's social network and arguably rendered somewhat redundant.

Given Facebook's dominance, Bebo tried another tact by pivoting into new areas such as making social apps, with its latest endeavour being a video streaming service for eSports, including a 'High School' Fortnite league.

But Bebo has hardly been showering itself in success in recent years. Twitch, on the other hand, got snapped up by Amazon and has become one of the largest game streaming platforms in the world.

As such, Twitch has the resources to buy up Bebo and use its streaming services to complement its own platform.

Apparently, Bebo's technology and staffers will be used to build out the Twitch Rivals service, which is a causal eSports operation launched by Twitch back in 2018.

While Twitch has confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch, it didn't spill any more details. But we'd be pretty confident that this is Twitch's effort to build out its streaming platform by putting the monetary clout of Amazon to good use.

Game streaming in that form has ballooned in popularity over recent years, with loads of people seemingly happy to watch others play games rather than play themselves.

For people who like a more hands-on approach, playable game streaming is set to be a big deal this year and the next, as Google has its Stadia service and Microsoft's xCloud looks to stream Xbox games to all manner of devices. µ