Huawei laptops are back on the Microsoft Store, for now

MICROSOFT HAS BROUGHT Huawei laptops back to its online store after pulling them in compliance with the US ban on the company.

The embattled Chinese tech firm has had rave reviews for its MateBook range, even in the USA, but Microsoft was one of the first companies to act, ditching all mention of the notebook collection from its website and stores.

Now, however, it appears that someone has realised that the rules don't cover existing stock of existing products and therefore has decided to readvertise the models it has.

Huawei is currently on a blacklisted "entities list" thanks to ongoing security fears over its networking equipment (and maybe just a little bit because Trump loves a good tariff).

In a statement, the company said that it will "continue to respond to the many business, technical and regulatory complexities" that have been thrown up by the Executive Order, effectively banning Huawei.

Once the stock in the warehouse has exhausted, Microsoft won't be allowed to restock for as long as the ban lasts. Last week, Huawei cancelled the launch of its latest MateBook for the US market, explaining that it couldn't get the parts it needed, many of which come from US-based suppliers.

Yesterday, the company cut its production budget for phones by $30bn, after a 40 per cent slump in sales during the month since the ban.

But, ironically, Huawei could see a massive sales boost in the short term as retailers scramble to get rid of stock on the cheap - in the UK all the major operators are still advertising Huawei and Honor handsets, some with amazing discounts.

Meanwhile, if the brand isn't putting you off, this could be one of your last chances (for now) to get your mitts on a very fine notebook range that got caught in the crossfire. μ