Facebook cat filter leaves Pakistani politician with red face (hidden by whiskers)

SOCIAL MEDIA has changed the way we communicate - everyone from children to world leaders to bit-part actor Donald Trump (best known for his appearance as ‘VIP Patron' in the movie '54'.

But, beware for the technology giveth and the technology taketh away(eth). A Pakistani politician has been left dealing with a cat-astrophe after appearing in a Facebook Live event with the 'cat' filter switched on.

Shaukat Yousafzai was holding a press conference last week when someone pressed the wrong button, leaving the politician brandishing cat ears, nose and whiskers.

"I wasn't the only one - two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter," said Yousafzai, because that makes it ok, apparently.

But despite the flea-bitten excuse and the immediate turfing out of the video like so much clogged kitty-litter, the internet doesn't forget, and soon, copies were flying around the world, leaving Yousafzai nowhere to hide. Except behind a cat filter.

The cat features did indeed switch from person to person, each time they started to talk, causing much glee amongst viewers watching along live. Mr Yousafzai's party said it was proud to have brought Pakistani politics to the internet. Well, they say there's no such thing as bad publicity. Maybe this is the start of a purrrrple patch for politics.

Larry, the Downing Street cat was unavailable for comment.

The comedy moment has been blamed on human error - a reminder that it could happen to anyone. Yes, even the Tory leadership hopefuls could find themselves on the wrong end of an animal filter. But who would do such a thing?

Oh yeah - that'd be us.

To comply with regulations, we've had to show all six candidates (original photo: AFP) who are (clockwise from top left): Jeremy Bunny, Boris Hare, Michael Hamster, Sanjiv Bear Cub, Dominic Giraffe and Rory Pikachu. (Not shown: Jacob Rees-Moggy). μ