ICO admits its own website fails to comply with GDPR

IN A WILD TWIST OF IRONY, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has admitted that its own website isn't GDPR-complaint.

The ICO - you know, the regulator that enforces GDPR in the UK - has been forced to own up to the fact that its current consent notice relating to the use of cookies on mobile devices failed "to meet the required GDPR standard".

This confession came after Adam Rose, a lawyer at Mishcon de Reya, discovered the privacy screw-up, which saw the ICO relying on "implied consent" to automatically place cookies on mobile devices when visitors accessed its website.

Rose argued that this is was a breach of Article 6 of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR) 2003, the Telegraph reports. PECR - which sits alongside GDPR - prohibits the storage of, or access to, information held on a user's device unless explicit consent is given.

This is even explained clearly on the ICO's website, where the watchdog warns companies that: "You must tell people if you set cookies, and clearly explain what the cookies do and why. You must also get the user's consent. Consent must be actively and clearly given."

Rose argued that because of the ICO's use of implied consent, which saw cookies used automatically, users were unable to reject their use.

In an email sent to Rose, an ICO bod fessed: "I acknowledge that the current cookies consent notice on our website doesn't meet the required GDPR standard." "We are currently in the process of updating this to align our use of cookies to the GDPR standard of consent and we will be making amendments to this information during the week commencing 24 June."

In response to the tweet, in which Rose touted the ICO's admission as "remarkable", Simon Jones, the founder and MD of Studio 24, quipped: "Given the amount of effort some people go to to comply, it's deeply ironic that [the ICO] are lacking in their cookie policy. I see they use a tool for this. Are there any tools that actually meet current best practices?"

In addition to GDPR-ifying its own website, the ICO said it also be publishing "updated, detailed guidance on cookies for organisations soon." µ